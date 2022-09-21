The Decatur Police Department says no foul play is suspected after a body was pulled from the water on September 13.

Authorities say the victim, a white man, was determined to be from out of state.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, DPD Officers were dispatched to the Osprey Point Boat Ramp at Highway 67 and Hickory Hill Road for a reported body found in the water.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man near the edge of the waterway.

According to the DPD, an investigation has revealed no obvious signs of foul play, and while a cause of death is pending a toxicology report, current evidence is consistent with an overdose-related death.

While the family has been notified, the DPD will not release the victim’s name, as information regarding overdose-related deaths is not given out.