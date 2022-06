MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A body was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle on a Falkville road near I-65 on Thursday.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said he was called to the 100 block of Buster Road in Falkville to reports of a body being found. He told News 19 that the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they assisted Falkville Police at the scene.

This is a developing story. News 19 will update when we learn more.