DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found Friday morning.

DPD told News 19 the man’s body was found in the 1200-block of 2nd Avenue SW. They said they received a call around 6:40 a.m. about a body in a parking lot.

Detectives are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing, according to officials.

