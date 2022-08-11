MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities confirm they found the body of Taylor Haynes while searching on a wooded area in Morgan County. Two people have been detained.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered a body while they were searching a 24-acre area in Trinity in relation to the disappearance of Taylor Renae Haynes. Haynes was reported missing on July 8.

The Criminal Investigation Division also searched a home on Wednesday in connection to the investigation.

Two people have been detained in the case, according to the sheriff’s office. They said one person was taken to the station earlier and deputies are waiting on a car to transport the second person.