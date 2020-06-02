Black police officer discusses adversity in and out uniform

DECATUR, Ala. – At the center of nationwide protests are the black men and women in blue. WHNT News 19’s Elijah Baker spoke to a black officer about how those in uniform are dealing with the death of George Floyd.

Decatur Police Sgt. Jami Jones committed to the oath to protect his community 14 years ago. He has witnessed, just like the rest of America, another black man dying while in police custody.

“When you see somebody lose their life on camera,” said Decatur Police Department Sargeant Jami Jones, “If something doesn’t happen to you as a human being, then you can’t have a soul if that doesn’t affect you in some type of way.”

Sgt. Jones said when he takes the badge and blue uniform off at the end of his work day, he fears just being black could make someone view him as the threat.

“I’m outside a uniform, and I’m at a gas station, and an older lady clutches her purse and hits her alarm several times on her vehicle and she’s looking at me and tries to get inside the store,” said Jones.

Jones said he cares about protecting his community and has concerns on and off the job.

“I faced a lot of adversity as an officer out of uniform and as an officer in uniform so it doesn’t stop,” he said.

Jones is a father to sons as well. He said, “In reality, as a black man, an officer, you have to have these talks with your children and let them know what to do, what not to do.”

It can be difficult serving as a black police officer, he said.

“I can reassure that we are trying our best to make the police department a better trustworthy place,” said Jones.

But he still has a job to do. Jones said there are no excuses for what happened to George Floyd.