Better Business Bureau of North Alabama hosting Saturday shred day in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Need to shred some documents, recycle electronics, or drop off unused prescription medications?

The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama will be giving area residents and small businesses an opportunity to do that and more on Saturday, May 1.

From 9 a.m.-noon at Epic Church (607 14th Street SE) there will be multiple services provided to the community.

Document Shredding – up to 3 boxes or large bags of documents will be shredded per vehicle

– up to 3 boxes or large bags of documents will be shredded per vehicle Drug Take Back – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting over the counter/prescription pills, patches, controlled substances, and pet medication (no needles)

– The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting over the counter/prescription pills, patches, controlled substances, and pet medication (no needles) Electronic Recycling – Desktop computers, laptops, tablets, game consoles, cords, and cell phones under 40 pounds will be recycled (no TVs or computer monitors)

Donations of used clothing and household items, along with cleaning supplies and paper products will also be accepted.

The clothing/household items will benefit Make-A-Wish Alabama and the cleaning/paper products will benefit seniors and disabled clients of North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments.

The free event is no-contact, drive-thru, and drivers are asked to remain in their vehicles.

For more information on the event, call the BBB at (256) 533-1640.