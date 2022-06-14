DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur church opened its doors to 60 infants and children who had been displaced due to an incident on Monday.

The Decatur Fire and Rescue and Decatur Police Department came to help the children who were stuck outside of their building in the sweltering heat. Beltline Church of Christ volunteered to take in all of the children.

The church quickly accommodated the children who had been left outside during a heat advisory with a place to stay. Those at the church went to work preparing lunch for the children and first responders.

The Decatur Fire and Rescue posted to Facebook sharing their gratitude to Beltline Church of Christ.

