FALKVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities in Morgan County are asking for the public’s help in keeping an eye out for one person they say was involved in a pursuit with a stolen vehicle.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said the person they’re looking for is a slender White male in his 30s, wearing a maroon shirt and a baseball hat. They believe he is in the 1500 block of Mill Creek Road near Falkville.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, the MCSO said that a reported stolen vehicle “attempted to flee law enforcement,” saying that once they stopped, two of the three individuals tried to run from the scene.

One of the two suspects that ran was captured, while authorities say the second person is still being sought.

Residents in the community are asked to report any sightings or anything that seems out of place or suspicious, as well as exercise caution due to the large police presence.

This is a developing story.