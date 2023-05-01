DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Have important documents you need shredded, electronics you need to recycle or prescription drugs you need to dispose of?

The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama has you covered. The nonprofit is hosting a ‘Shred Day’ on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There will be three free services available onsite at the drive-thru event, which will take place at BComing Church located at 607 14th St SE, Decatur, AL 35601. The services include document shredding, electronics recycling and a drug take-back.

The event is meant to give the community an opportunity to “protect identities

and the environment in a quick and easy drive-thru set up.”

The BBB said that for document shredding, only paper documents will be accepted. Other materials like cardboard, plastic, metal and binders must be removed.

There is a limit of three trash bags or file storage boxes per car.

Computers, tablets, cell phones and any electronics under 40 pounds will be accepted for recycling. Televisions won’t be accepted.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office will be at the event to collect prescription or over-the-counter medications as part of the drug take-back.

For more information on the ‘Shred Day’, you can call the BBB of North Alabama at 256-355-5170.