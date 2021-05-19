Bass fishing tournament to raise awareness, funds for childhood cancer happening Saturday

DECATUR, Ala. — The 2nd annual Fishing for FAM Bass Tournament is happening this weekend and it’s all to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer.

The young lady putting it on is Mady Kelsoe. News 19 told her story last year when Mady was hoping to dance with P. Diddy on the Ellen show and it happened!

Mady is only 14 years old and fighting her fifth cancer relapse. She says this weekend’s tournament is focused on breaking the stigma of childhood cancer and getting the conversation started.

“I think it’s important because not a lot of people really talk about it and stuff, so to be able to… for it to be out there and be able to raise money and awareness and stuff… I think it’ll really help it get the word out there,” said Mady.

The funds will be donated to FAM or “Fighting All Monsters.” It’s an organization that Mady is a part of, which supports families with children facing threatening challenges, like childhood cancer.

Mady’s mom, Ashley Kelsoe, says the organization has helped their family so much and they want to give back.

“Sadly, they pay for a lot of funerals,” said Ashley. “They help with expenses, medical expenses and… you know, they just try to do everything — as much as they can — for the childhood cancer community and this is one reason we want to give back to them… is because they’ve done so much for us.”

Mady Kelsoe’s 2nd annual Fishing for FAM Bass Tournament is this Saturday, May 22 at Ingall’s Harbor in Decatur. Registration is dark and early at 4:00am with boats hitting the water at safelight.

Entry fee is $110 dollars per boat and $10 of each entry will go towards a “Big Fish Split Pot.” Weigh-in is at 3:00 p.m.