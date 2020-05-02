Balloons still taking flight for Alabama Jubilee, but there are several changes

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Jubilee hot Air Balloon Classic is still on!

However, event organizers say there will be several changes to the event this year.

The event will be one day only, Saturday, May 23.

Pilots will inflate their balloons all across Morgan County and take to the skies for a non-competitive flight at 6:30 a.m. If weather is bad, the flight may take place on Sunday, May 24.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, pilots will inflate their balloons across Morgan County and glow for viewing from a distance. Spectators are asked to respect social distancing guidelines and stay away from the balloons, crews, or pilots.

The car, tractor, and arts and craft shows are canceled, along with vendor booths and tether rides.

Event organizers said there may be a second event later in the summer and encouraged fans to watch the Jubilee’s Facebook, Instagram, and website for the latest information.