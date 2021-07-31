Authorities seize 1 kilo of cocaine in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities seized one kilogram of cocaine in Morgan County Friday afternoon.

A kilo of cocaine is worth around $34,000 in the streets and weighs around 2 pounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, U.S. Postal Inspectors, and Decatur Police Department S.W.A.T team all played a role in the seizure.

“Our partnerships and your hard work are impacting the flow of life-destroying drugs,” Sheriff Ron Puckett said at the scene

Sheriff Puckett also said this week alone, the Sheriff’s Office has seized almost 10 pounds of meth and now a brick of cocaine.