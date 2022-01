MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a man and a woman after a shooting at a store near Eva on Wednesday.

Morgan County Deputies were called to Childers Corner after a man was shot. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies believe the pair are on foot in the area of Lawrence Cove Road and Tom French Road.

A large law enforcement presence was in the area.

If you live in the area and see any suspicious activity, call (256) 350-4613.