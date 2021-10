DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department asked for the public’s help in finding a missing girl from Decatur.

LaDejanae Robinson, 16, is about 5’4″ tall, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Polc

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts was encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department at (256)-341-4600, Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at (256)-341-4614, or email jferizovic@decatur-al.gov.