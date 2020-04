FALKVILLE, Ala. – Multiple crews were called to a fire in Morgan County Sunday morning.

According to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to the 1900-block of Highway 55 East around 8:15 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the coroner has been called for “suspected fatalities,” along with the fire marshal.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the way to the scene and we’ll have updates as we know more.

Area first responders are on scene of a fully involved house fire in the 1900 Block of Hwy 55 East near Falkville. Fatalities suspected. Coroner and Fire Marshal have been notified. pic.twitter.com/JfXFhpdRVr — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) April 5, 2020