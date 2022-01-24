Officer, suspect taken to hospital after Priceville shooting

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an officer-involved shooting in Priceville Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the scene on Emory Drive was secure but advised everyone to avoid the area.

In a separate tweet, officials said one officer was shot and transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A suspect was also shot on the scene, and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The scene on Emory Drive was within five miles of all three Priceville schools. The school system said it was under a “secure perimeter” as a precautionary measure, but the perimeter has since been lifted.

