LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — Decatur Fire and Rescue (DFR) responded to an apparent camper fire at the I-65/I-565 interchange Saturday night.

News 19 Meteorologist Ben Smith, who was at the scene, says the southbound lanes of I-65 at the interchange with I-565 were briefly closed as DFR firefighters worked to put out a camper that had caught fire.

At last check, the lanes appeared to be reopened by 10 p.m. There is now word on injuries associated with the incident at this time.

The fire is causing a traffic delay on I-65 in Limestone County.

News 19 has reached out to get more information on the fire and will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story.