DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public’s assistance locating a 16-year-old boy last seen Wednesday night.

According to DPD, Taylor Francisco, 16, was last seen on June 28 at his home on Harrison Street Southeast around 7 p.m.

He is described as a 6’0 tall, about 200 pound male with brown hair and blue eyes, and was reportedly last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts.

Photo: Decatur Police Department Photo: Decatur Police Department

Anyone with information regarding Francisco’s whereabouts is urged to contact DPD at 256-341-4660.