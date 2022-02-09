MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the Priceville Police Department (PPD) say they are looking deeper into a threat made against Priceville Junior High School on Tuesday.

The PPD immediately launched an investigation into the social media threat, while the MCSO began their Threat Assessment Protocol with Morgan County School Administrators.

Authorities say those behind the threat were found and are being interviewed by investigators.

The MCSO confirms there is “not an active threat” to the school.

As a precaution, the MCSO will have additional deputies and Priceville Police units posted around the schools on Wednesday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page, saying, “All agencies involved take any threat against our schools seriously. We are grateful for the students and parents who took the threat seriously and reported it.”

Sheriff Puckett, Superintendent Elliott, and Mayor Heflin continue to monitor the situation. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.