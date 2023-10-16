MORGAN COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Florette Volunteer Fire Department (FVFD) says it is investigating after a gas line explosion in southeastern Morgan County.

FVFD Chief Matthew Dudley received a call around 6:30 p.m. Monday regarding a fire in the 7000 block of Apple Grove Road near the Morgan-Cullman County Line. He said when firefighters arrived they discovered it was a gas line explosion near the roadway.

A News 19 crew on the scene said they could still see flames coming out of the ruptured gas line by 8:30 p.m.

Dudley said no one was hurt during the explosion and it did not damage the nearby home.

The chief said the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.