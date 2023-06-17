HARTESELLE, Ala (WHNT) — Authorities responded to a fire at a small apartment building in Hartselle Saturday evening according to the Hartselle Police Department (HPD).

HPD said officers responded along with units from Hartselle Fire and Rescue to a fire at an apartment building on Main Street East Saturday evening.

The department said the fire was out as of 7:33 p.m. Saturday. HPD said officers responded to the scene and helped with traffic control while the fire department worked to control the fire.