DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur City Schools says Austinville Elementary School will remain in virtual learning for the rest of the week due to a flu and RSV outbreak.

The school system announced earlier this week that the school would move to virtual learning on Tuesday and Wednesday because roughly 100 students were out sick at the beginning of the week.

It announced today that students will remain at home for the rest of the week. Students will return on Monday, Oct. 31.

Decatur City Schools said the system is required to report flu outbreaks to the Alabama Department of public health and currently four classrooms at the school reach the requirements to be considered an outbreak.

The system said it is monitoring several more classrooms at Austinville to see if they will also be declared to have an outbreak.