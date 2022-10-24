DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Due to an outbreak of the flu, Austinville Elementary School will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to Decatur City Schools, AES had roughly 100 students out sick at the beginning of Monday, and ended up sending 17 more home by the end of the day.

They also say that around 30 percent of AES staff is also out with fevers or other symptoms.

Students will be virtual on Tuesday and Wednesday. DCS will reassess the situation Wednesday and decide the next course of action.