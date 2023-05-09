DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur City Schools (DCS) spokesperson said an Austin Middle School (AMS) student was arrested Tuesday after he falsely stated he had a gun during class.

Elizabeth Gentle, the public information officer for DCS, said that the student claimed he had a gun during class and was immediately pulled from the classroom and searched. The search revealed the student did not have a weapon, according to Gentle.

When the student reportedly “became disorderly,” Gentle said he was “arrested for failing to follow the directives of the School Resource Officer (SRO).”

After the student was pulled from the classroom and officials found the student didn’t have a gun, Gentle added that AMS followed Decatur City Schools guidelines. Parents and guardians were ‘quickly’ notified of the incident and the school resumed their normal operations for the day.