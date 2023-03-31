Fans showed up at Austin High School for the first game at the school’s new football stadium.

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Decatur City Schools spokesperson tells News 19 that Austin Junior High School is on heightened alert following an airdropped message.

School officials say the airdropped message contained some sort of bomb threat but law enforcement do not believe the threat was credible.

This incident comes after Decatur High and Middle School were dismissed from school earlier today due to “several staff members receiving emails containing threats,” according to school officials.

The school system spokesperson says that students and staff are secure. As of 1:40 P.M. there are no plans to dismiss the Austin Junior High and classes will continue as normal.

School personnel and authorities are investigating.

News 19 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they come.