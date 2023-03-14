DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens woman was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase from Morgan County into Limestone County, according to authorities.

The Decatur Police Department said 31-year-old Kayla Oliver was arrested Monday afternoon after police received several calls for concerns about her behavior.

Around 2:34 p.m., a concerned citizen called about a possibly intoxicated driver near Highway 67 and Country Club Road. It was also reported that the driver had recently been involved in a “disturbance” at the Social Security Administration Office, at 717 McGlathery Lane SE.

Decatur Police Officers were able to find a vehicle matching the one described by the caller and pulled it over on Highway 67 and Country Club Road. Oliver, later identified as the driver, then pulled away from the traffic stop and the pursuit began.

It was during that chase that Oliver hit another vehicle, authorities said.

Still, Oliver kept driving northbound on Highway 31 until her vehicle was “disabled,” Decatur Police said. Once she came to a stop outside of a local gas station on Hobbs Street in Athens, she was arrested.

Oliver was charged with attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane usage, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

She was booked into the Morgan County Jail where she was held on a $1,500 bond.

The Athens Police Department and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the chase and apprehension of Oliver.