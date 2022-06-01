DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman from Athens was arrested on drug and firearm charges this week, according to Decatur Police.

Police say Dantashia Green, 28, of Athens was stopped on Beltline Road and was found to have active warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. During the stop, Green was found with a loaded firearm and drug paraphernalia.

Green was arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail. Upon arrival, officers found Green had hydrocodone pills and a distributing amount of ecstasy.

Decatur Police say Green was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband, carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic violation.

Green was booked into the jail in lieu of a $9,400 bond.