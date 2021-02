MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a major wreck on the new US-231 bridges.

According to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office, at least 20 cars are involved in the wreck.

The Sheriff’s Office told News 19 nobody was injured, but the northbound lanes are completely iced over and southbound lanes are blocked by first responders.

Morgan County EMA said an ambulance was one of the 20 cars invovled.

The Sheriff’s Office says to avoid US-231.

Deputies are responding to the report of a 20+ vehicle wreck with injuries on HWY 231 N at Husky Pvt Drive where needed bridges were built.

Please avoid HWY 231. pic.twitter.com/gaESQonDC8 — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) February 15, 2021

[Update] Major vehicle pile up. No major injuries. 231 blocked in both directions. Northbound is sheet of ice pic.twitter.com/LMUlS6l0hL — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) February 15, 2021