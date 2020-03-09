Assistant chief arrested for stealing volunteer fire department funds

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A volunteer fire department’s assistant chief has been charged with stealing from the organization.

On February 20, the Oden Ridge VFD reported an unauthorized withdrawal of cash and other purchases totaling around 13,000. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested the assistant chief, 33-year-old Bryan Adams Burns of Eva, on March 6.

Burns is charged with first-degree theft of property, a felony. Burns turned himself in and was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.