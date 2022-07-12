MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office engaged in a standoff with a man who barricaded himself inside a Danville home Tuesday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home in the 1600-block of Kirby Bridge Road where an armed man barricaded himself inside. The Sheriff’s Office added deputies were attempting to communicate with the man and everybody else in the home was out.

After nearly an hour, Morgan County officials confirmed the man was taken into custody.

