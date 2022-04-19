DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Author and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist John Archibald will make a stop in his hometown next month to discuss his latest book.

Archibald, a Decatur native, will stop at the Decatur Public Library on Thursday, May 5 at 6 p.m. He will be discussing his latest book, “Shaking the Gates of Hell: A Search for Family and Truth in the Wake of the Civil Rights Revolution.” The book was published last March.

The program will be free, though Archibald will have books available for sale and signing.

Archibald is best known as a columnist for our news partner AL.com, and and its social brand, Reckon. He won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2018.

For more information, contact the library’s marketing and outreach team at 256-340-5780.