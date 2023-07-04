MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man convicted of robbery and assault lost his appeal on June 16, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Office.

Darren Jamahl Smith, 29, of Decatur, Alabama, was convicted for first-degree robbery and first-degree assault in the Morgan County Circuit Court on August 3, 2022. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the robbery and 10 years in prison for the assault, running concurrently.

At the time of the incident, officials said Smith attacked someone with a knife and demanded money from them at Parkway Place Apartments on March 6, 2020. Police added that Smith left the scene before officers arrived but was found and arrested a month later.

Evidence at Smith’s trial showed that the victim drove to an apartment complex to help a friend move. The AG’s office said Smith then drove up and asked the victim to “let him have fifteen dollars in exchange for thirty dollars later.”

When the victim refused, evidence showed Smith got out of the car and pulled out a knife, slashing the victim across the forehead and their right ear.

At the trial, Smith argued they had gotten into an argument and that the victim had threatened him instead of the other way around. The jury rejected this defense and found Smith guilty of the first-degree robbery and first-degree assault charges.

The case was prosecuted by Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson’s office. After his trial in June 2022, Smith appealed his convictions.

The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process, and the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed Smith’s convictions on Friday, June 16.

Smith is currently serving his sentence in the Easterling Correctional Facility in South Alabama.