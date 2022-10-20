SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was injured in a wreck that started off with a call for a reckless driver last week, but the situation wasn’t what it seemed to be, according to authorities.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says the call came into the Somerville Police Department about a vehicle driving along Highway 67.

Two Morgan County Jail Trustees and a maintenance worker (who is also a reserve officer) who were in the area started to keep an eye out for the car.

According to the MCSO, the two trustees were able to spot the scene of a possible wreck, finding the car in question buried deep in the woodline. They immediately directed first responders to the scene.

Authorities say the driver had experienced a medical issue and veered off the road, careening into the woods before hitting a tree head-on.

The MCSO says the driver thankfully appeared to only have minor injuries and was able to get the treatment needed.