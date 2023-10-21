DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The annual River Clay Fine Arts Festival in Decatur is happening this weekend. The highly anticipated event is a melting pot of artistry and other family-fun events.

The city of Decatur’s Tourism Department has held the festival for eight years. This year is the largest with 67 featured artists across 11 states.

Kim Mitchell is a member of the steering committee for the River Clay Fine Arts Festival. She says the festival has a piece of art for everyone to connect with.

“There’s something for everyone here,” Mitchell said. “There are all different price points, so I’m pretty sure if you come here you’ll find something you want.”

Hundreds of art lovers walked the grounds of Decatur City Hall Saturday taking in the collection of art. During the two-day event, visitors can expect to discover a wide range of original art pieces including paintings, pottery, metalwork, jewelry, and more.

The annual event makes room for all artists from the most seasoned to an aspiring Picasso. Artist Betsy Stark was excited to showcase her work to the community.

“Painting brings me so much joy and I love that I can bring someone else joy,” she said. “I hope that when they look at their walls and they look at their art they remember both the experience of purchasing it and what the painting represents.”

The final day for the festival is Sunday, October 22 from 10 a.m. -4 p.m.