PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Will Stevens Foundation Cruise-In will make its return to Veteran’s Park in Priceville on May 21, 2022. The eleventh edition of the event will feature dozens of cars and motorcycles, as well as live music from the Flashbacks Show Band, food vendors and cash prizes.

Proceeds from the car show benefit the Will Stevens Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to two Priceville High School student-athletes every year. To date, the scholarship has helped 20 students attend college.

On April 27, 2011, Stevens, 22, died alongside Danielle Downs, 24, and Loryn Brown, 21, at a home in the Beverly Heights neighborhood of Tuscaloosa. He had stopped by the house on 14th Avenue that day, to check on his friends during the severe weather event. Then, an EF-4 tornado tore through the city tossing tress on top of the house. Rescuers found Stevens on top of the young women trying to protect them before the house collapsed.

Less than two weeks after April 27, Stevens was set to graduate from Stillman College. The former Priceville standout athlete pitched for the Tigers baseball team. After graduation, he planned to move home to teach and coach.

Organizers hold a yearly yard sale, as well, to help raise money for the scholarships. This year’s “Will Steven’s Memorial Yard Sale” will take place May 6 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and May 7 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Nunnelly’s Storage in Somerville.

You can find information below to donate to the victims’ scholarship funds:

Will Stevens Scholarship Foundation: P.O. Box 128 Somerville, AL 35670

Danielle Downs Memorial Fund: Air Force Aid Society 241 18th Street S Suite 202 Arlington, VA 22202 *Checks made payable to ASAF with Danielle Downs Memorial Fund in the memo line.

Loryn Brown Endowed Scholarship: P.O. Box 861928 Tuscaloosa, AL 35486 *Checks payable to Alumni Fund with endowment name in the memo line.