Amended safer-at-home order will allow some churches to resume in-person services

DECATUR, Ala. — The announcement of Governor Kay Ivey’s amended safer-at-home order has some spiritual leaders looking forward to the return of traditional services.

In the order, gatherings of any size are permitted as long as all those who attend maintain a six-foot social distance.

Nathan Alred is the youth pastor at Grace River Community Church in Decatur. He said students aren’t returning just yet, but plans are underway to see that they can do so safely.

“I don’t want to see people just jumping on board and going back right into things like there was no change. So when I first heard, I was excited on the inside because it’s just like, we have something to announce, but I know with that comes a lot of other things we need to do to help set precautions in place and still be safe,” Alred said.

The amended order encourages organizers of religious gatherings to read and implement the Alabama Department of Public Health’s “Guidelines for Places of Worship.”