Amazon funding computer science classes for 3 Decatur schools

DECATUR, Ala. — Amazon is teaming up with Decatur City Schools to offer computer science education at three elementary schools.

Amazon will fund the education and professional development for teachers at Woodmeade, West Decatur and Eastwood elementary schools, the district said Tuesday. The funding will impact about 1,500 students from underserved communities and groups currently underrepresented in tech as part of Amazon’s Future Engineer program, district officials said.

“This program is going to not only inspire our students, but provide our teachers with more innovative instructional teaching methods,” Faith Plunkett, the elementary instructional technology coach for Decatur City Schools, said in a news release.

Amazon is working with BootUp PD, a nonprofit professional development provider specializing in elementary school education, to bring computer science to each school.