DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A road project in Decatur to re-align turn lanes on Beltline Road at Sandlin Road is ‘very close to completion,’ but all lanes are now open, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Seth Burkett, the North Region Public Information Officer with ALDOT, said work on this project began in late Summer/early Fall of 2022 and has taken about ten months to complete.

Previously, those turn lanes on the Beltline at Sandlin Road ran alongside the driving lanes. The project adjusts the turn lanes so that drivers turning left have a better view of the oncoming lanes and are closer to the road or street they plan to turn onto.

The work also includes new turn signals with green turn arrows, as well as yellow turn arrows for permissive left turns.

“The project is very close to completion and all lanes at both intersections are open,” Burkett told News 19. “There is a possibility of temporary lane closures for any additional work.”

The construction was part of a nearly $1.8 million project by road contractor Wiregrass Construction. The company was also contracted to adjust the turn lanes at the Central Parkway intersection, and construction on that intersection was completed in February.