(WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has completed its investigation into the crash that killed 16-year-old Jaiden DeJarnett.

ALEA confirmed to News 19 Wednesday that the agency turned over its findings from the investigation to the Lawrence County District Attorney.

According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of 67 and Danville Road, around 2:40 a. on September 4.

Authorities said the driver did not stop, leading officers on a chase into Lawrence County. The chase ended when DeJarnett lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree on Jefferson Street in Courtland.

DeJarnett was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.