MORGAN COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says Interstate 65 is back open after a multi-vehicle wreck in Morgan County.

According to ALEA, the wreck originally occurred around 2:05 p.m. Sunday and blocked the southbound lanes of I-65 at mile marker 319 near Lacon.

The agency said the lanes are now back open.