DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has denied the request by the family of Stephen Perkins for police body camera footage from the night he was fatally shot by Decatur Police officers.

ALEA Director Chris Inabinett sent the denial in a letter Friday to an attorney representing the Perkins family.

In the letter, Inabinett cited Alabama law that allows them to “choose not to disclose the recording if the disclosure would affect an ongoing active law enforcement investigation or prosecution.”

Inabinett did not say how the investigation would be affected by showing the video to Perkins family representatives.

Read the full letter here:

Stephen Perkins was killed by Decatur Police in the early morning hours of September 29 following an incident surrounding a vehicle repossession. ALEA said Perkins died in a nearby medical facility after he pointed a weapon with a mounted light toward an officer, and the officer shot at him.

The Perkins Family and protesters have called for the body camera footage to be released since Perkin’s death.

The case remains under investigation by ALEA.