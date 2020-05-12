ALEA citing drivers who ignore US-231 barricades

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – US-231 has been a headache for many drivers due to closures and construction.

According to the Decatur Daily, even with a little less traffic, ALEA has been handing out tickets to drivers who ignore the signs.

They found that on May 1, troopers issued at least five tickets and on May 2, three tickets to drivers who ignored signs and drove past barricades on US-231 in northeast Morgan County.

They say that’s just some of the citations. ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said that troopers are positioned on both sides of the project that’ll reconnect northbound and southbound sections of US-231 damaged by landslides earlier this year.

Around 15,000 drivers a day travel along the highway which closed mid-February because of heavy rainfall that caused a huge crack in the road.

Recently ALDOT announced their goal is to have the project finished by December 2.

Friday the department awarded a $14.6 million dollar contract for a pair of bridges over the damaged area to a Birmingham based company.

The department is planning to start construction on the bridges June 1.