DECATUR, Ala. — Expect delays next week if you’re traveling on Decatur’s Hudson Memorial Bridge.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), the southbound side of the bridge on U.S. 31 over the Tennessee River will be inspected on Monday, September 13, and Tuesday, September 14.

Inspections will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days with single-lane closures, weather-permitting.

ALDOT advises drivers to reduce speed, expect delays, and plan accordingly.