DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama officials say the search is on in Decatur for a teenager reported missing in Ohio.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the Massillon Police Department in Ohio is asking for the public’s help finding Tomasa Perez-Gutierrez. She was last seen in Massillon, Ohio around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28.

Officials say Perez-Gutierrez is believed to be in Decatur, Ala.

Perez-Gutierrez is described as a 16-year-old Hispanic girl. Officials say she is 4’6, 105 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information related to Perez-Gutierrez’s whereabouts, contact Massillon Police at 330-837-9346 or call 911.