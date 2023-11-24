MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Experts say inflation is bound to impact holiday spending, and the Alabama Farmers Cooperative (AFC) is looking to take the pressure off north Alabama parents this holiday season.

The co-op is hosting several public donation drives and wants you to consider donating. Both drives are set to benefit local children.

“If you think about a child that might not have the best home life; if we can make their holiday even more special or make a difference…I think that’s why you should give,” Taylor McRae with the AFC told News 19.

Several Toys for Tots donation drop boxes have been set up at the co-op’s corporate office. They’re looking for new, unused toys for Morgan, Cullman, and Lawrence County kids who may not otherwise have a gift to open Christmas morning.

You’ll also find drop boxes for Clothe Our Kids of north Alabama – a nonprofit organization that provides students in need with a week’s worth of clothing, underwear, and hygiene products.

“One of the great things about the Toys for Tots and Clothe Our Kids campaign is they’re benefitting our children and the youth. We believe that by giving them a good start or helping them have a good start – that’s a great way to pay it forward and help those that are less fortunate but will grow up to be good citizens one day,” Al Cheatham, AFC Executive Vice President and COO, said.

Every year, AFC hosts several donation drives, and each year its employees step up to give back to families who may be less fortunate.

“We live in a great place. We have a great community. It’s part of our duty to help those that are less fortunate,” Cheatham added.

McRae told News 19 their goal for 2023 is to receive 150 toys through the Toys for Tots drive and provide enough socks and underwear for at least 20 students.

“For toys and clothes, it’s the whole age range for kids. Last year, toys for tots mentioned that there wasn’t as many toys for the older high school-aged kids so we’re really trying to focus on that age bracket,” McRae said.

Anyone interested in donating can do so at the co-op corporate office, located at 121 Somerville Rd NE, Decatur, AL 35601, now through December 6th. The office is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.