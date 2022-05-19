DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to adopt your new best friend – this is your sign that your time has come!

Decatur Animal Services announced that they will be hosting a “Free Adoption Day” on Friday, May 20 from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The organization says that any approved adoption application completed on Friday will be 100% sponsored by Bank Independent.

Some exceptions will apply, the shelter says, while funding is available. Typically, adoption fees are $110 for dogs, $95 for cats and $85 for rabbits. Adoption costs depend on whether or not pets are already spayed or neutered.

Click here to see all of the animals available at the shelter. For more information on the event or for application information, you can visit their website here or call (256) 341-4790.