The Decatur Police Department says drivers are encouraged to avoid the area of Highway 31 near Bowles Bridge Rd. while the scene is active.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Law enforcement in Morgan County is searching for a person they said fled from police on Monday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the Decatur Police Department had a “large presence” and was active around the Flint Creek area of Highway 31.

Authorities say a person who was attempting to run from police jumped into the creek, adding that the Rescue Squad had been notified.

This is a developing story.