BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County man who walked away from his murder trial on Monday is back in custody.

Andreas Shackleford, 45, was arrested Friday at 5 p.m. by the U.S Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force at the American Motel in Birmingham.

Shackleford is accused of murdering his wife in March 2017. His jury trial was set to start on January 31 around 1:45 p.m. and when the jury was called for trial, Shackleford was nowhere to be found.

Court records show a “person familiar with” Shackleford said he was “gone.” A warrant for his arrest was issued and his bond was forfeited.

Shackleford was taken to the Jefferson County Jail while awaiting extradition to Decatur.