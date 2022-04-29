DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Decatur man is facing multiple charges after driving drunk and crashing his car near a gas station on Wednesday, according to police.

Decatur Police said they were called to the Phillips 66 service station on Gordone Terry Parkway around 10 p.m. regarding a drunk driver.

Officials said when officers arrived they found 34-year-old Curtis Lee Pickett, from Decatur, and discovered he had crashed his car near a ditch on the Phillips 66 property. Officers arrested Pickett for driving under the influence.

Pickett was found to have fentanyl and cocaine in trafficking amount in his possession, according to Decatur Police. They added during the investigation they also found methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, Xanax, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Pickett’s possession.

He faces the following charges:

Trafficking in cocaine

Trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (synthetic marijuana)

First-degree possession of marijuana

Illegal possession of prescription drugs

Illegal possession of drug paraphernalia

Pickett was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked in lieu of a $26,100 bond.