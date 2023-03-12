DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – An accident early Sunday morning where a vehicle hit a guardrail on I-65 northbound near Decatur left one person dead, according to the Decatur Police Department (DPD).

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed to News 19 that a traffic accident caused the northbound lanes of I-65 at the Tennessee River Bridge to be blocked.

A spokesperson for DPD said that officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 3:30 a.m. Sunday on I-65 northbound near the bridge. After investigating, officers determined the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail on the bridge.

(Photo: Decatur Police Department)

The spokesperson said that one passenger in the vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone planning to head northbound on I-65 near Decatur Sunday morning is advised to seek alternate routes at this time, as DPD said these lanes remain closed. Traffic is being redirected to exit 334 at Priceville.

The department said the investigation is ongoing.